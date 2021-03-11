Five Haryana IAS officers get new postings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The state on Monday gave new posting orders to an HCS and five IAS officers with immediate effect.

HCS officer shifted HCS officer Yogesh Kumar has been posted as the Additional Director (Administration) Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Dept & Additional Director, Citizen Resources Information Dept

Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation and HAFED Managing Director (MD) A Sreenivas has been given the charge of the Director General, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; and Secretary to Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, in addition to his present duties, during the leave period of IAS Vijay Singh Dahiya.

National Health Mission MD Prabhjot SIngh will serve as the CEO of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana during the leave period of IAS Dahiya.

Aditya Dahiya has been appointed as the Director, Medical Education and Research. Special Secretary, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department, and Kurukshetra DC Mukul Kumar will also serve as the nodal officer for the International Gita Jayanti celebrations and be the member secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, in addition to his present duties.

Director, Medical Education and Research, Dr Shaleen has been posted as the Special Secretary, Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Department.