Five IAS officers of 2020 batch appointed SDM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

The Haryana Government today appointed five IAS officers of the 2020 batch as Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs).

Pradeep Singh has been posted as SDM, Gharaunda; Deepak Babulal Karwa as SDM, Ferozepur Jhirka; Pankaj as SDM, Jind; Harshit Kumar as SDM, Mahendragarh; and C Jayasharadha as SDM, Naraingarh and CEO-cum-Executive Director of the Naraingarh Sugar Mills.

The government has also issued transfer and posting orders of seven HCS officers with immediate effect. They include Surender Singh-I, who has been posted as Additional Director (Administration), Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affair. Aditi has been posted as Secretary-cum-CEO, UTKARSH Society, while Wakeel Ahmed has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Panipat.

Ranbir Singh has been posted as SDM, Tauru, while Mayank Bhardwaj has been posted as Estate Officer, HSVP, Kurukshetra. Abhay Singh Jangra has been posted as City Magistrate, Karnal.

Pradeep Kumar-III, SDM, Pataudi, has been given additional of the CEO of Mata Shitla Devi Shrine Board, Gurugram.