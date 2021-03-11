Five injured in shootout in Hansi

Hisar, May 5
Five persons suffered injuries when a group of assailants opened fire on them under a flyover near Sanipura turn in Hansi town this evening.
The victims have been identified as Daljit Sisay of Sisay village (Hisar), Deepak of Chirod village, Amit of Kheri Chopta village, Deepak of Khedar village and Rakesh of Churu (Rajasthan).
According to sources, the accused opened fire on the victims’ vehicle and 12 rounds were fired at the site.
While Sisay was awarded life term for a murder during the Jat agitation, Sihag was also convicted for violence during the agitation. Both were set to return to jail on May 7 after the completion of their parole.
