Five Karnal govt colleges sans principals

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 18

Five government colleges in the district are currently functioning without regular principals, impacting their administrative efficiency and academic management adversely.

3 colleges function out of school buildings Taraori Government College operates out of a school building in Nilokheri.

Government Girls College, Padha, does not have a designated building, so classes are held at a school building.

Government College for Girls, Bastli, runs from a government school.

Of the 11 government colleges in the district, the ones at Matakmajri in Indri, Taraori, Bastara, Nigdhu and Bastali await appointment of regular principals.

Principals of nearby colleges have been assigned additional charges in the meantime. The principal of the Government College for Women in Karnal city has been given the charge of Government College Nigdhu, while the principal of Government PG College, Sector 14, Karnal, has been given the responsibility of Government College Bastali.

The principal of Government College Dadupur has been given additional charge of Government College Taraori, while Government College Gharaunda’s principle is looking after the affairs of the Government College for Girls Bastara. Besides, the principal of Government College Radaur in Yamunanagar district has been assigned the additional charge of Government College Matakmajri.

Despite these temporary arrangements, the absence of regular principals is putting strain on the administrative work of these colleges. The situation has been exacerbated due to a shortage of teachers and faculty members, particularly in rural areas.

Five colleges in the district are running from other buildings due to lack of dedicated infrastructure. Of these, three are functioning out of school buildings.

Government College Bastara is running from the building of ITI Bastara, while Government College Taraori is operating from a school building in Nilokheri. Similarly, Government Girls College, Padha, does not have its own building as classes are held in a school building. Besides, Government College for Girls, Bastli, is running from a government school and Government College Nigdhu at the temple building.

Lack of principals and buildings has been a long concern for residents. “Giving additional charge is a temporary solution. Colleges should have regular principals who can look after day-to-day work on a priority basis,” said Deepak Kumar, a resident of Nigdhu. Government College Nigdhu is awaiting a regular principal as well as faculty members.

Residents have raised these issues with the authorities, but to no avail. “We have approached the authorities multiple times, but the situation remains unchanged,” said Subhash Chand, a resident of Nigdhu.

Subhash Sharma, who is recently appointed Higher Education Officer, said the situation is being addressed.

“The list of principals is likely to be released soon and the vacant posts, including those of principal and teacher, will be filled soon. I have recently joined the office and I am reviewing the situation to expedite the process of new appointments at colleges,” he said.

