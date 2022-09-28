Five killed, 12 hurt in bus-car collision on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Haryana’s Rewari

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, September 28

Five persons were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between a Haryana Roadways bus and a Brezza car at the Salhavaas cut on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway near Bawal town here on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, Sachin, Sonu, Kapil and Nitesh of Ladhuvaas village here. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the bus of Sonepat depot was on the way to Delhi from Jaipur while the car was going towards Jaipur. The collision was so horrible that the car was completely wrecked leaving all five occupants dead on the spot.

Hearing the crying of bus passengers, people working nearby rushed to the spot and took the injured to different hospitals. The police on getting information reached the spot and sent the bodies to Civil Hospital in Rewari city for post-mortem. No case was booked till the filing of the report.