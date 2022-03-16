Five killed, four hurt in mishaps in Panipat, Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 15

Three members of a family were killed and four sustained serious injuries in an accident near Ahar village on the Panipat-Assandh road this morning.

The accident occurred when a brick-laden tractor-trailer collided with a van full of pilgrims, 11 members of a family of Jind district.

The deceased were identified as Vikas (19) of Kalwa village, Sachin (24) and Sushil (26) of Pillukhera Mandi in Jind district. The injured were identified as Sanchi (6), Vikram (20), Rupender (16) of Pillukhera and Somdutt (25) of Kalwa village.

Sandeep of Pillukhera, in his complaint to the Madlauda police, said that the pilgrims had gone to Chulkana Dham in Samalkha of Panipat on Monday.

They were on their way back home on Tuesday morning. As they reached near Ahar village at around 6 am, the tractor-trailer coming from the opposite side hit their van. The collision was so strong that the van got badly damaged.

RTA employee dies

Yamunanagar: Two persons died after a truck they were travelling in crashed into a tree near Amadalpur village in Yamunanagar district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal, a contractual employee posted as a computer operator at the Regional Transport Authority office in Yamunanagar. The truck driver is yet to be identified.

The truck loaded with core sand (mining material) was caught by a team of the RTA office on the suspicion of overloading. A member of the RTA office team was present in the truck as it was being taken to a private weighbridge to measure the weight of the goods loaded.

On the complaint of the head constable posted at the RTA office, Kuldeep Singh, a case has been registered against an unknown person under Sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC.

The complainant said that a team headed by District Transport Officer Dr Subhash Chand was conducting checking on Kanalsi Road when two trucks loaded with mining material were stopped on the suspicion of overloading.

According to information, the truck caught fire soon after the accident. The occupants were taken out and while the truck driver died on the spot, the RTA office employee died at a hospital.

According to information, there are two electronic portable scales (weighing machines) in the RTA office, but they are seldom used to keep tabs on the overloaded vehicles. “We have two portable scales, but it is not easy to use them. The scales are heavy and thus is becomes difficult to load and unload it in a vehicle,” said Dr Chand, DTO, Yamunanagar.