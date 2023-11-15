Five killed, three hurt in road mishap

Kurukshetra, November 14
At least five persons were killed while three were injured in a head-on collision between two SUVs near Tikri village on NH152 of Pehowa late this evening.
As per the information, the victims belonged to a religious dera at Salpani village.
Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “It is being suspected that the incident took place after a stray animal came in front of the vehicle of the religious preacher. In an attempt to save it, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle hitting an SUV coming from the opposite direction.
Further details are awaited.
