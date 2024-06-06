Five labourers hurt in wall collapse

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 5

Five labourers were injured after a seven feet wall of a rented accommodation collapsed in the Sector 82 area late evening on Wednesday. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital. The police are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 6:20 pm when the labourers were taking a bath near the wall after returning from work. In the meantime, the wall collapsed and all of them got buried under the debris. People around started rescuing them and informed the police. All of them were extracted from the debris and rushed to the hospital.

“The injured are being treated in hospital and no casualty has been reported so far. We are looking into the matter,” said inspector Bijender Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

