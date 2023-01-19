Five more state Roadways buses go ‘off road’ today

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 18

With five more buses set to go ‘off road’ from Thursday due to completion of prescribed time, the operational efficiency of the public transport operated by the Haryana Roadways, Karnal depot, will drop significantly. An official said a committee would declare these buses condemned.

Karnal depot is already facing a shortage of buses, due to which several long-route buses have been cancelled temporarily. It is running with just 94 buses against the demand of 283 buses. It will have a fleet of 89 buses from Thursday after the five buses will go off road.

Due to the shortage of buses, long-route buses for Dharamshala, Baijnath in Himachal, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Hoshiarpur in Punjab have been stopped, while rounds of the buses to Delhi have been reduced to 10 from 28 earlier. Earlier, Kaithal and Yamunanagar routes had bus service after every 20 minutes, but now the service is after every 30-40 minutes, said an official Kuldeep Singh, GM, Haryana Roadways, Karnal depot, said they had sent a demand for buses. Around 100 new buses were expected to join the fleet by March.