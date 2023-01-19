Five more state Roadways buses go ‘off road’ today

Karnal, January 18
With five more buses set to go ‘off road’ from Thursday due to completion of prescribed time, the operational efficiency of the public transport operated by the Haryana Roadways, Karnal depot, will drop significantly. An official said a committee would declare these buses condemned.
Karnal depot is already facing a shortage of buses, due to which several long-route buses have been cancelled temporarily. It is running with just 94 buses against the demand of 283 buses. It will have a fleet of 89 buses from Thursday after the five buses will go off road.
Due to the shortage of buses, long-route buses for Dharamshala, Baijnath in Himachal, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Hoshiarpur in Punjab have been stopped, while rounds of the buses to Delhi have been reduced to 10 from 28 earlier. Earlier, Kaithal and Yamunanagar routes had bus service after every 20 minutes, but now the service is after every 30-40 minutes, said an official Kuldeep Singh, GM, Haryana Roadways, Karnal depot, said they had sent a demand for buses. Around 100 new buses were expected to join the fleet by March.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states