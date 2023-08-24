Five of fraudsters’ gang arrested in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 23

A cyber crime team from the Rachakonda unit of the Telangana police on Tuesday arrested five members of an inter-state gang of fraudsters operating in Gurugram. The suspects — identified as Ashuthosh Mishra, Lovemeet Saini, Prashant Kumar Tanwar, Prince Pal and Vikas Sharma — had reportedly been trying to extort money from loan borrowers.

The arrested suspects reportedly used to take the help of Gina, a Chinese national whom they had met on the Telegram app, to obtain details about loan borrowers. Gina used to send them web-links and user IDs containing personal information of borrowers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber wing) B Anuradha said the cops have seized three laptops, six mobile phones, 18 SIM cards, 11 debit cards and Rs 1.5 lakh from the suspects.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan, who oversaw the case, said, “Upon receiving a link (containing information) from Gina, the suspects would send the borrowers and their contacts threats through WhatsApp to extort money from them.”

The police team has obtained a transit remand of the suspects from a Gurugram court, so that they could be taken to Hyderabad for further probe.

#cyber crime #Gurugram #Telangana