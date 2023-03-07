Five peahens found dead in Aravalis

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 7

In what has brought wildlife department on its toes in Gurugram, five peahens were found dead in the Aravallis. The birds lay dead near a popular feeding site Kholi-waale Baba Mandir behind Suncity.

Residents living nearby regularly place feed near the temple, which attracts birds, especially peacocks, from across the forest.

The birds were found dead by local environmentalists who alerted the wildlife department. While there were allegations that the birds have been poisoned, wildlife officials suspect fungal infection and have suspended bird feed in the area.

"A post-mortem is to be done but prima facie it appears to be fungal infection. The people mindlessly keep dumping grains, which are covered in fungus owing to water nearby. These are wild birds and we have immediately ordered to stop feeding at this spot," said Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal.