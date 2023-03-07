Five peahens found dead in Aravalis

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 7
In what has brought wildlife department on its toes in Gurugram, five peahens were found dead in the Aravallis. The birds lay dead near a popular feeding site Kholi-waale Baba Mandir behind Suncity.
Residents living nearby regularly place feed near the temple, which attracts birds, especially peacocks, from across the forest.
The birds were found dead by local environmentalists who alerted the wildlife department. While there were allegations that the birds have been poisoned, wildlife officials suspect fungal infection and have suspended bird feed in the area.
"A post-mortem is to be done but prima facie it appears to be fungal infection. The people mindlessly keep dumping grains, which are covered in fungus owing to water nearby. These are wild birds and we have immediately ordered to stop feeding at this spot," said Wildlife Inspector Rajesh Chahal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast
The operation was carried out on Monday night
Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail
The federal probe agency also makes a fresh arrest in the ca...
Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice
Later, Moosewala’s parents lift the dharna after assurance b...
Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa
Says the Congress will participate in the House proceedings ...
Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted
Rishmeet Singh was walking home when he saw two unknown male...