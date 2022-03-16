Five projects proposed under job policy

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, March 15

Five mega projects have been proposed under the Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy 2020 and are expected to generate over 31,000 jobs.

This was stated by Industries Minister Dushyant Chautala in response to a question by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry, who sought to know the outcome of the policy since its inception.

The reply was tabled during the ongoing Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today. Chautala, in his reply, said while Maruti Suzuki India Limited had proposed an investment of Rs 18,000 crores in Sonepat, which was expected to generate 10,000 jobs. “This is also the biggest project that has come in,” he added.

While a proposed investment of Rs 1,389 crores is expected to come to Gurugram, expecting to generate 13,286 jobs, another project worth Rs 1,140 crores will come up in Panipat. Two projects worth nearly Rs 650 crore each are proposed to come in Palwal and Rewari and provide 7,000 and 600 jobs, respectively.

The reply also mentioned that the policy had attracted Rs 21816.79 crore and the proposed employment from these projects is pegged at 31,386.