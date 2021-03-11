Five-time CM’s assets grew manifold from 1993 to 2006

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Five-time Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala had assets worth Rs 3.10 lakh before May 24, 1993, but his movable and immovable assets grew to Rs 4.20 crore by May 31, 2006.

After including his income of Rs 2.73 crore and expenditure of Rs 1.37 crore, from 1993 to 2006, Special Judge (PC Act) CBI (MPs/MLAs Cases) Vikas Dhull has convicted him for having disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 2.81 crore on May 21.

The order, which was released today, stated the disproportionate assets were worth 103 per cent of his income during the relevant period. “The accused has failed to satisfactorily account for such disproportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which he acquired assets during the check period,” said the court.

The court observed that from 1992-93 till 1998-99, Chautala’s income varied between Rs 25,000 per year and Rs 1.42 lakh per year. However, from 1999-2000 to 2005-06, there was a “huge jump”, as it varied between Rs 26 lakh per year to Rs 45 lakh per year. He had remained the CM from July 1999 to February 2005.

Among his immovable assets is a flat at Hailey Road, New Delhi, for which Rs 16.23 lakh was paid, and a plot in Sector 4 of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, for which Rs 4.10 lakh was paid during the check period of 1993-2006.

The CBI court found that a farmhouse in Asola, Delhi, was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore, while Rs 50 lakh was spent on a flat in Gurugram in 2005 and Rs 11.96 lakh on a two-storey residential structure on a Rohini (Delhi) plot in 2004-05.

The movable assets worth Rs 1.81 crore included jewellery worth Rs 34.30 lakh, claim/interest at Rs 65.34 lakh, and Rs 80.91 lakh cash in multiple bank accounts. The expenditure was Rs 1.37 crore.

Regarding a farmhouse in Lambi village (Dabwali), the CBI judge concluded that it was built on one acre of land which belonged to Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, grandson of OP Chautala. Regarding the allegations of renovation of Teja Khera farmhouse, Power Minister Ranjit Singh’s statement helped Chautala.

