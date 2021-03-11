Five-time CM’s assets grew manifold from 1993 to 2006

Five-time CM’s assets grew manifold from 1993 to 2006

Om Prakash Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Five-time Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala had assets worth Rs 3.10 lakh before May 24, 1993, but his movable and immovable assets grew to Rs 4.20 crore by May 31, 2006.

After including his income of Rs 2.73 crore and expenditure of Rs 1.37 crore, from 1993 to 2006, Special Judge (PC Act) CBI (MPs/MLAs Cases) Vikas Dhull has convicted him for having disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs 2.81 crore on May 21.

The order, which was released today, stated the disproportionate assets were worth 103 per cent of his income during the relevant period. “The accused has failed to satisfactorily account for such disproportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which he acquired assets during the check period,” said the court.

The court observed that from 1992-93 till 1998-99, Chautala’s income varied between Rs 25,000 per year and Rs 1.42 lakh per year. However, from 1999-2000 to 2005-06, there was a “huge jump”, as it varied between Rs 26 lakh per year to Rs 45 lakh per year. He had remained the CM from July 1999 to February 2005.

Among his immovable assets is a flat at Hailey Road, New Delhi, for which Rs 16.23 lakh was paid, and a plot in Sector 4 of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, for which Rs 4.10 lakh was paid during the check period of 1993-2006.

The CBI court found that a farmhouse in Asola, Delhi, was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore, while Rs 50 lakh was spent on a flat in Gurugram in 2005 and Rs 11.96 lakh on a two-storey residential structure on a Rohini (Delhi) plot in 2004-05.

The movable assets worth Rs 1.81 crore included jewellery worth Rs 34.30 lakh, claim/interest at Rs 65.34 lakh, and Rs 80.91 lakh cash in multiple bank accounts. The expenditure was Rs 1.37 crore.

Regarding a farmhouse in Lambi village (Dabwali), the CBI judge concluded that it was built on one acre of land which belonged to Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, grandson of OP Chautala. Regarding the allegations of renovation of Teja Khera farmhouse, Power Minister Ranjit Singh’s statement helped Chautala.

What Court said

The order released on Monday stated the disproportionate assets were 103 per cent of Chautala’s income during the relevant period.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

5
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s

Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Chandigarh cops nab vehicle thief, recover four two-wheelers

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections