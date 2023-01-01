Five years on, Ballabgarh yet to get stormwater drainage system

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, December 31
The construction work of the master channel of the stormwater drainage system in Ballabgarh has been moving at a snail’s pace. Interestingly, sources in the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) claimed that the project wouldn’t be completed soon as no deadline had been fixed for the project.
The project, which was estimated to cost around Rs 10.15 crore, was started in 2017 and was to be completed within 18 months. A source in the MCF said the project wasn’t completed in the stipulated time due to poor supervision and coordination.
However, an official of the MCF said fund shortage and delay in release of payment to the contractor had been the key factors behind the slow pace of work. He added that the project was also affected due to the restrictions during the Covid period and Graded Response Action Plan, which is implemented when the air quality deteriorated in the National Capital Region. Interestingly, the contractor who had been de-listed by the MCF was again employed to construct the master drain
this year.
The project was designed to end waterlogging woes in the city. The 3.1-km long drain will link the city park with the bypass road outlet near Sector 64. It will pass through several localities, including the main market, Jain Colony, Mukesh Colony, Mahavir Colony, Yadav Colony and areas adjoining the Mohna road.
Dr Dinesh Gupta, a resident of Mukesh Colony, said the streets in the area were regularly waterlogged. “The locals have demanded several times to complete the project at the earliest. But the matter hasn’t been resolved yet,” he added.
Admitting that the project was moving at a snail’s pace due to lack of funds, Padam Bhushan, Executive Engineer of the MCF, said efforts were on to complete the project at the earliest.
Fund shortage
- Fund shortage and delay in release of payment to the contractor are key factors behind the slow pace of work
- The project also got affected due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic and Graded Response Action Plan in the national capital region
