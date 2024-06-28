Rewari: Five years on, ex-serviceman yet to receive compensation for land acquired by HSVP

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, June 27

Dharambir, an ex-serviceman of Dhani Jatusana village, has been running from pillar to post for the last five years to get the compensation for his land, which was acquired for development purposes. He has also filed four complaints at the CM window portal in the last two years to get the award, but to no avail.

“I had bought a 200-yard plot at Konsiwas village in the district in my wife Manju Devi’s name. The plot was acquired by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for some development project. At the time, I was serving as a Hawaldar in the Army and was posted at far away. I could not receive the award for plot acquisition while all owners of surrounding plots located received it in 2014,” Dharambir told The Tribune.

“After retirement in 2019, I initiated the process to get the compensation for the plot and submitted all necessary documents to the HSVP office for the purpose. I was assured by the official concerned of releasing the land compensation within a month but nothing has been done in this respect so far. I have also lodged four complaints at the CM window in this regard,” he claimed.

Dharambir said, “Having made several rounds of government offices in the past five years, I have filed a complaint with the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee, whose meeting is scheduled on June 30. I am hopeful that the meeting will direct the officers concerned to provide me land compensation.”

As per reports, Education Minister Seema Trikha would chair the meeting at the auditorium located in Bal Bhawan here. A total of 15 grievances would be placed at the meeting for on-the-spot redressal.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda said 12 of the complaints were new. These were related to various departments while three complaints were heard at the previous meeting but forwarded for the next meeting while issuing vital directions for the action. He has instructed heads of all departments to reach the meeting on time.

A complaint against the district police submitted by Mukesh Kumar of Dhaliawas village would also be placed at the meeting. In the complaint, Mukesh said his tractor was stolen from his house on January 31, 2019. The theft was captured on CCTV cameras, wherein five thieves were seen and an FIR was also registered by the police, but the tractor had not been recovered yet. He also claimed that the tractor was the lone source of his livelihood and he desperately needed it.

