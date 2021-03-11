Five youths go missing in canal

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 15

Five youths went missing in the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) near Buria town of Yamunanagar district on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place when 11 youths, who had allegedly been attacked by a group of 15-20 youths following some old rivalry, jumped into the canal to save themselves from the attackers.

However, six of the 11 youths had a narrow escape as they managed to come out of the water safely.

Lajja Ram, SHO, Buria police station, said the missing youths had been identified as Alauddin, Suleman, Sahil, Sunny and Nikhil, all residents of Jagadhri city.

The police and the divers had started the rescue operation. DSP Subhash Chand and SHO, Buria police station, Lajja Ram also reached the spot. A case has been registered.