Fix infra problems, ensure proper polling: DC

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 27

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pradeep Dahiya on Saturday inspected arrangements at the strongrooms in Mahavir Stadium here. On the occasion, representatives of political parties were also present.

The DC identified laxities and issued directions to officials to fix the issue to ensure transparent election process. The inspection was also videographed.

The DC said all electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept in the strongrooms. He said counting centres will be set up in accordance with the Assembly constituencies with complete security arrangements.

In compliance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India, polling parties will collect the EVMs and other election materials from the stadium a day before the voting. They will deposit the EVMs and other material here after the voting, he added.

Dahiya said it is the collective responsibility of all administration officials to hold the elections successfully. The nomination process will start from April 29 and papers will be filed in the courtroom of the DC’s office.

He urged the representatives of all political parties to follow the instructions issued by the Election Commission. He also gave instructions regarding cleanliness of the premises and provision for basic facilities like potable water, toilets, proper lighting and parking space.

The officials were instructed to follow directions as per the model code of conduct to maintain order during filing of nominations.

The DC said as part of the nomination process, up to four members can accompany a candidate. Besides, the prescribed criteria for bringing vehicles should be followed as only three vehicles will be allowed with the candidate, he added.

DC inspects strongrooms

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, while inspecting strongrooms, said all electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept in strongrooms at Mahavir Stadium. He said counting centres will be set up accordingly the Assembly constituencies with complete security arrangements.

He urged representatives of all political parties to follow the instructions issued by the Election Commission. He also gave instructions regarding cleanliness of the premises and provision for basic facilities like potable water, toilets, proper lighting and parking space.

Instructions given as per poll code

Officials were instructed to follow directions as per the model code of conduct to maintain order during filing of nominations. DC Pradeep Dahiya said as part of the nomination process, up to four members can accompany a candidate.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar