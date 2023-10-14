Fix manhole covers in Narwana

In many areas of Narwana, manhole covers on roads are either missing or damaged. In addition, a few of these covers are higher than road surface, adding to the commuters’ woes. Although considerable amount of funds have been spent on the maintenance of manholes, the problem remains unresolved. The MC should get these unlevelled manhole covers fixed at the earliest.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Debris along pavement irks Town Park visitors

The ongoing repair work of a pavement in Hisar’s HUDA Town Park is causing inconvenience to visitors. The debris and other waste materials that are left along the pavement often block the path. The authorities concerned should ensure that the debris is removed at the earliest.

Surender Narang, Hisar

Misuse of GOVT funds in Civil Surgeon Office

A loan of Rs 3,27,998, granted for the Pre Natal Diagnostic Technique, has been used to install air conditioners in nine rooms of Bhiwani’s Civil Surgeon Office without the prior permission of the Directorate General of Health Department. The information was gathered under the Right to Information Act. The officials concerned are urged to conduct an investigation in this regard.

Brijpal Singh Parmar, Bhiwani

