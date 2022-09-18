Flawed data on property IDs troubles Karnal residents, ‘unable’ to sell units

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 17

Discrepancies in the new survey on the property IDs in the city are forcing residents to run from pillar to post to get the flaws rectified. As the new data is yet to be uploaded on the no dues certificate (NDC) portal, the residents are not being able to sell their properties.

Firm claimed to have rectified data The company assigned the work of conducting the property ID survey had claimed to rectify the data, but when a random checking was conducted in the months of June and July this year, 15 per cent of the errors still remained intact. An official, Karnal Municipal Corporation In a fix I want to sell my property, but my property ID is still showing the name of the previous owner. Sunil Kumar, a property owner

As per information, there were 1.42 lakh property IDs in the city in 2013. A private company was assigned the work of conducting the property ID survey by the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies for the year 2019-20.

After the survey, it was observed that the number of IDs had increased to 1,62,222, but there were claims related to the non-issuance of the property IDs. Later when probed further, the number changed to 1,66,517.

Besides, around 16,000 residents submitted objections related to flaws in their IDs, including discrepancies related to name, address, mobile number, dues updates, size of the property, category, and change in the status from unauthorised to authorised.

An official of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) said: “The company had claimed to rectify the data, but when a random checking was conducted in the months of June and July this year, 15 per cent of the errors still remained intact.”

“The data was supposed to be uploaded on the portal by July 1, but there has been a delay now, which is why the MC is not able to issue NDCs to new property owners and collect taxes on their properties,” said another official.

The residents are also being inconvenienced due to the non-issuance of NDCs. “I want to sell my property, but my property ID is still showing the name of the previous owner,” said Sunil Kumar, a property owner.

“The residential property of my daughter is appearing in the commercial category in the new survey and I had applied for an updation in February. I regularly visit the MC office to get the work done, but to no avail,” said Banarsi Das, a local.

Additional Commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the agency had been asked to rectify all the errors and flaws in the data and it would soon be uploaded on the NDC portal.