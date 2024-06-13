Flights from Hisar to Chandigarh, 5 other destinations from August: Haryana CM Saini

PTI

Chandigarh, June 13

People will soon be able to take flights from the Hisar airport as services from there to Chandigarh and five other destinations will commence in August, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

According to an official statement, apart from Chandigarh, the scheduled flight routes from the Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport include flights to Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Jaipur (Rajasthan), and Jammu.

Speaking in Panchkula on Thursday evening, Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making air travel accessible to the common man will be realised in Haryana as flight operations will start from the Hisar airport.

Meanwhile, at an event in Karnal, Haryana’s Civil Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta Thursday said Karnal is set to become a hub for domestic air travel across India in the coming months.

“Plans are afoot to upgrade Karnal aerodrome into a fully operational domestic airport,” he said.

Later in the evening, Kamal Gupta was also present at the Panchkula event.

Chief Minister Saini made this announcement about the flight operations from Hisar airport at an event in Panchkula, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Haryana Government’s Civil Aviation Department and Alliance Air Aviation Limited to promote air connectivity to regional airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), said an official statement.

The MoU was signed by Satish Kumar Singla, Additional Director of the Civil Aviation Department, and Ranjan Kumar Datta, CEO and Head of Network Planning for Alliance Air Aviation Limited, the statement said.

It was signed in the presence of Saini, Kamal Gupta, and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

The flight schedules under the Regional Connectivity Scheme will be outlined shortly, it said.

Chief Minister Saini said that today is a significant day for civil aviation in Haryana.

“The signing of this MoU with Alliance Air has opened new opportunities to advance the broader objectives of making Hisar a comprehensive aviation hub. Air connectivity will boost the state’s economy,” he said.

Earlier at the Karnal event, Minister Gupta discussed the proposal to build a domestic airport in Karnal with the officers of various departments in Karnal. Officers were provided with the necessary guidance to expedite the implementation of this project, an official statement released here said.

Gupta said that Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are committed to enhancing convenience for Karnal residents through the domestic airport project.

To facilitate this initiative, Karnal aerodrome was thoroughly inspected, and officials were directed to address any existing challenges that may hinder the project’s advancement.

Gupta also examined the workshop, runway, and other key facilities at Karnal aerodrome during his visit, the statement said.

The Haryana minister stated that surveys are currently being conducted at Karnal, Ambala, Pinjore, Narnaul, and Bhiwani, where airstrips ranging from 3,000 to 4,000 feet are available.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, possibilities of establishing domestic airports are being explored based on these surveys.

Discussions will follow with officers after surveying all airstrips, and wherever feasible, domestic airports will be developed, Gupta said.

