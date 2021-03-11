Flood-control measures taken up along Yamuna

Karnal, May 24
Aiming to prevent floods in villages situated along Yamuna river, the Irrigation Department has started work to strengthen the embankments of the river.
The Irrigation Department will construct eight studs in Lalupura village and also repair eight old ones in Kundakalan village at an estimated cost of around Rs 4 crore.
Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav has directed the officials to get the work done by June 30 so that the monsoon does not cause havoc this year.
“I have inspected the site and directed the officials to get the work done by June 30,” said Yadav.
He said the department was working on 15 projects worth Rs 34.37 crore to prevent floods and also recharge groundwater.
Sanjay Rahar, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, said they had started work and stones had been unloaded along the Yamuna which would be used to construct new studs and also repair the old ones.
The stone-laying work would be done 100 feet inside the river from the banks which would help strengthen the embankment, he added.
