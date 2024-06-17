Flood-control steps not picking pace, Rohtak growers worried lot

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 16

The Haryana Government is under fire from villagers as well as Opposition leaders over the flood-control measures that are being taken in the state. A number of farmers and other residents of the villages in Rohtak district had suffered major losses due to their fields and houses being inundated in rainwater last monsoon.

Rohtak DC Ajay Kumar addresses a gathering at a flood-control training session.

“Our fields were submerged in six feet deep water as flood-like situation prevailed last July. We are still apprehensive of the flood fury as adequate flood-control measures have not been taken even as the monsoon is just about to arrive,” says Jagdish, a former sarpanch of Brahman village in Rohtak district.

He pointed out that digging of the Jassia drain had not been carried out, nor had its tracks been fortified. “The government officials are making efforts, but it seems too little, too late,” quipped the former sarpanch.

He said the village’s farmers were yet to receive compensation for the damages that they incurred during last year’s waterlogging.

It may be pertinent to mention here that former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had demanded a compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre for the losses caused to the farmers due to their fields getting submerged in water.

Makrauli village sarpanch Sarita said that some digging and cleaning work had been carried out in the drains in their area, but much more was required.

“Even the sarpanches are not being kept in the loop by government officials, due to which gaping holes remain in the flood-control measures,” remarked Sarita’s husband.

The villagers rued the lack of timely and effective measures by the government officials concerned which led to flood-like situations arising repeatedly.

“The officials concerned generally visit villages and take some concrete action after the damage has been done, instead of taking the required measures before to prevent such occurrences,” observed Sumit, a former sarpanch.

In a media interaction at Rohtak, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Sushil Gupta advised the Haryana Government to pull up its socks and take effective steps to save the state’s residents from the fury of floods, yet again.

Meanwhile, Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma directed the Deputy Commissioners of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri to review the flood-control measures in their respective districts and inspect the steps being taken.

Rohtak DC asked the officials of the Irrigation Department to ensure cleaning of all drains in the district by June 30.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak