Flood-like situation prevails in 80 villages of Fatehabad district

Deepender Deswal

Fatehabad/Sirsa, July 16

Nearly 80 villages in Fatehabad continue to face flood-like situation due to breaches in the Ghaggar and the flow of floodwaters from the Punjab side.

The rising water level today resulted in the flooding of the entire revenue blocks of Jakhal and Ratia in Fatehabad district, while the water is likely to reach near Fatehabad town by tomorrow.

We are not short of food People from Punjab also came to the village to supply ration for those stuck in the floodwaters and green fodder for the cattle. We have enough eatables and returned the ration, but have taken the green fodder for the cattle. Jagjeet Singh, former sarpanch, Nadel village, Fatehabad district

According to information, the Ghaggar has been overflowing at many points, while the Rangoi nullah, meant to carry the excessive waters of the Ghaggar, and a bundh (embankment) in Chandpura village caved in. The waters have been flowing in the fields in about 80 villages where these have completely damaged crops, including paddy.

However, the villages are more concerned about the threat of flooding in the residential areas. So far, the district officials had said that the people living in the dhanis had been evacuated, while the water had not entered the residential areas in the villages. The administration officials said they were prepared to deal with the situation with the help of social organisations and villagers.

Meanwhile, the road connectivity to several villages is poor due to the submerged link roads. Sources said crops in around 80,000 acres were damaged in Fatehabad.

Jagjeet Singh, former sarpanch of Nadel village in the Jakhal block of Fatehabad district, said the situation had come under control after two days today, as water had receded by 1 foot in the fields. “The flow of water is towards Fatehabad town now. We were able to protect the Ring bundh around the residential area. The supply of water and electricity is not much disturbed. The administration has also reached out to the villages to drain out water from outer localities in adjoining Kasempur village,” he said. In Sirsa district, the residential areas are so far safe.

Energy Minister Ranjit Singh continued to keep a watch on the situation in Sirsa district as he visited Ottu, Firozabad, Nakoda and Dhani Satnam.

