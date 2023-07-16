Flood situation worsens in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, July 15

Following a breach in the Ghaggar near Chandpura village located along the Punjab border and another breach in Rangoi nullah in the Jakhal region, the flood situation has worsened in Fatehabad district as the water had submerged nearly 50 villages in Jakhal, Ratia and Tohana blocks of the district today.

According to information, the water level continues to rise in the region as the floodwaters are flowing in from the Punjab side in Haryana villages. The bundh (embankment) built on the Ghaggar siphen in Chandpura village caved in early this morning causing flood-like situation in Chandpura and Sighani villages of Fatehabad and some villages in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Gursewak Singh, a resident of Chandpura village, said they had been strengthening the embankments to prevent water entering the residential areas. “Though water has entered about 50 houses located on the periphery of the villages, we fear that the floodwater will submerge the entire village. There is about eight feet of water in the fields outside the village. Entire crops have been washed away in the waters”, Singh said.

Chandpura sarpanch Amrik Singh however said that the administration has reached the village to help the families which are stuck in the flood-affected dhanis. The sarpanch said the NDRF team and the district administration had reached the village to help the affected villagers. Another breach occurred in Rangoi nullah which inundated some villages.

In Sirsa district, breach in the Ghaggar in Musahibwala and Nejadela Khurd villages resulted in flooding of fields in about 500 acres. The embankments were later strengthened as the administration called in two NDRF teams.

