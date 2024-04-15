Flooded with complaints, Bhiwani administration to go camping to resolve problems

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, April 14

Deluged by complaints from various parts of the town regarding problems of water scarcity and sewerage leaks, the Bhiwani district administration will organise camps across the town to resolve these.

Grievances on water supply, sewerage There have been a number of protests in Bhiwani in the past one month over the supply of contaminated water and leakage/blockage in the sewerage system

Two camps of three-hour duration each will be organised every day in different localities of the town. The schedule giving details till April 30 has been released by the administration.

Officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) will hold camps in different localities of the town. The camps, which will start tomorrow, will have PHED officials and members of various wards of the Municipal Council redressing the people’s grievances.

Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal said PHED officials would reach out to residents and try to resolve their problems as soon as possible. “I will also make surprise visits at these camps. If officials are found lax in tackling residents’ problems, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

There have been a number of protests in Bhiwani town in the last one month regarding the supply of contaminated water and leakage and choking on the sewerage system. Residents said that the summer season had aggravated their problems as the PHED had cut down the water supply due to the short supply of raw water in the waterworks from the canals.

Residents of Krishna Colony threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections if the administration failed to resolve the problem of contaminated water in their locality. “We took up the matter with the PHED officials, but to no avail. Thereafter, residents of the locality had a meeting and decided to boycott the elections,” said Rajender Kumar, a resident.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the DC directed the PHED officials to swing into action and reach out to residents. “We have released the schedule for the residents today,” he said.

PHED Executive Engineer Sunil Ranga said officials of the department had been assigned the wards and also given the timings of the camps. “We have adequate paraphernalia to resolve the problems of the residents. The open camp will bridge the gap between the department officials and the residents and both can have discussions to find out a solution to any problem,” he said.

Bhiwani Municipal Council chairperson Preeti, her husband Bhawani Pratap, who is also a member of the MC, along with other members will also accompany the PHED officials in these camps. “There have been a number of complaints of leakage in sewerage systems which resulted in contaminated water supply to many localities. Besides, the streets are filled with sewage water due to the choking in the sewerage lines,” said an MC member, adding that they hoped that the administration would now resolve these problems.

