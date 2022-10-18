Flooded with inaction plaints, Rohtak MC holds open darbar

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 17

In view of the complaints of inaction and prevalence of corrupt practices in the local civic body, Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata held an open darbar titled “samadhan divas” on the corporation premises here today.

A number of residents thronged the corporation office with a hope to get their grievances redressed. A majority of the complaints pertained to discrepancies in the property IDs and the inordinate delay in getting the data updated or corrected.

“We received around 100 complaints today, most of which were related to property IDs. These pertained to some technical issues as well as about delay in the disposal of applications despite apprising the officials concerned,” said the municipal commissioner. Asked about the action taken on the complaints of corruption and inaction by the officials concerned, he said an official had been suspended and an FIR lodged.

“The 100 complaints received today will be disposed of within 15 days,” said Khadgata, adding that the mechanism would be streamlined so that the people’s grievances were redressed in a time-bound manner. Such open sessions would be held regularly to know about the difficulties being faced by the residents and to ensure that those were resolved promptly, he said. Interestingly, not only the local residents, but also the municipal councillors have been alleging rampant corruption in the functioning of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation. The initiative of the municipal authorities to hold an open session to know about the problems of the people has been hailed by the residents.

#rohtak