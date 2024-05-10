Haryana: Floor test sought, but JJP struggles to keep flock together, 3 ‘rebel’ MLAs meet ML Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

While former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has challenged BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini-led “minority government” in Haryana for a floor test, the JJP leader faces the uphill task of keeping his flock of 10 MLAs together. Some of his party’s “rebel” MLAs met former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat today.

Haryana crisis Oppn approaches Governor The Congress & JJP have approached Haryana Governor in a bid to topple the BJP government, after 3 Independent MLAs withdrew support on Tuesday

In a letter, the Haryana Congress has sought time on Friday to meet Governor and present a memorandum on the present political situation

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala has written separately to Governor, seeking immediate floor test, claiming all 10 party MLAs are on board

Even as Chautala has vowed “outside” support to the Congress in case of a floor test, his MLAs don’t seem to be on the same page and are contemplating their next “big” move after having openly revolted against the party leadership in March this year.

Sources say at least three JJP MLAs attended a meeting on the sidelines of a roadshow by Khattar in Panipat. The 30-minute meeting where the “evolving political situation” was discussed was kept under wraps. Besides the three JJP MLAs and Khattar, the meeting was attended by Haryana minister Mahipal Dhanda and local MLA Pramod Vij.

According to information, the “rebel” MLAs are exploring legal provisions of splitting the JJP and weighing various options. “The MLAs are being disrespected by the party leadership, which is taking arbitrary decisions without taking them into confidence. This hasn’t gone down well with them,” an aide of one such MLA said.

Sources maintain the “rebel” MLAs will decide the future course of action based on how many of them can join hands. “If five MLAs come together, they will write to the Election Commission of India, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Governor staking claim to the party. If this number goes up to six, they will ‘elect’ their legislature party leader from amongst them while rejecting Chautala’s leadership. However, if two-thirds can arrive at a consensus, they will part ways with the JJP,” a leader privy to the development stated.

Sources say while the “rebel” MLAs are dissatisfied with the present JJP leadership over being constantly ignored and party’s decision to support the Congress in the eventuality of a floor test, they are yet to firm up their decision on which party they will support.

“We are unanimous that it is becoming difficult to put up with the high-handedness of the JJP leadership. Chautala claims he has 10 MLAs. Let him take our signatures and submit these to the Governor before seeking a floor test and the picture will be clear,” an MLA said.

A party spokesperson said the party would use the whip to make the rebels fall in line. “They can’t have their fingers in all pies. Either they should let go of the JJP membership or distance themselves from the ruling party where they are hobnobbing. They should clear their stand. We have already issued notices to three MLAs asking why they should not be stripped of their membership,” the spokesperson said.

