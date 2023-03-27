Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 26

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said air services would soon start for Jammu, Amritsar, Jaipur, Dehradun, Kullu, Shimla, Dharamsala and Chandigarh to enhance regional connectivity from the Hisar airport.

In talks with global firms Air services from the Hisar airport will soon start for Jammu, Amritsar, Jaipur, Dehradun, Kullu, Shimla, Dharamsala and Chandigarh

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala says the government has held discussions with global firms about starting flights from Hisar

In a press statement, the Deputy CM today stated that the state government has held discussions with global firms about starting flights from Hisar to other domestic destinations in the country. He said the testing work was expected to be completed by the end of July this year. “The government plans to start the regional air connectivity of the first commercial aircraft in the month of August or September. Discussions have taken place and MoUs will be signed soon,” he added.

Chautala said an 18-seater passenger aircraft will fly from Hisar to Jammu, Amritsar, Jaipur, Dehradun, Kullu, Shimla, Dharamshala and Chandigarh. “Later, more planes would be added to the fleet for flying to tourist cities like Agra and Bikaner in 48-seater aircrafts to improve domestic air connectivity,” he added.

Dushyant said the state is setting up the Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar under a futuristic vision.