Flying squads to ensure code followed in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 21

In a bid to ensure strict implementation of the model code of conduct, the Gurugram administration has formed special flying squad teams. According to the orders of election Commission, the teams have been constituted in each district of the state. On behalf of the District Election Department, five flying squads have been formed in Gurugram, Badshahpur, Pataudi and the Sohna Assembly constituencies.

These teams will monitor the code of conduct in their area of work and ensure that no inappropriate resources are used during the election campaign.

DC and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, while addressing a meeting of the flying squad teams (FST) in-charge and police officers, said during the Lok Sabha elections, the flying squad teams would keep special vigil on the observance of the model code of conduct. The officials should keep in mind that in their respective areas the code was not being violated.

DC Yadav said the Election Commission of India had implemented the code for every candidate and political parties in the Lok Sabha elections.

“The Election Commission has also launched a c-Vigil mobile app for maintaining the sanctity of the general elections. If any citizen lodges a complaint regarding the violation of election code of conduct by uploading any photograph or video on the mobile app, then the flying squad teams team will reach the spot and resolve the issue. The complaint can be related to the use of immoral language, distribution of money or liquor and the use of objectionable language in posters or pamphlets, etc. He said the flying squad team includes a gazetted officer, an ASI, two police constables and a videographer,” said Yadav.

