Flying squads to monitor solid waste mgmt in urban local bodies

Chandigarh, December 7

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday decided to establish flying squads in urban local bodies on the lines of the CM flying squad to take strict action against contractors making irregularities in weighing solid waste.

Will comprise police officials The urban local body flying squads will comprise officers and employees, including police DSPs, inspectors and sub-inspectors.

Similar to the CM flying squad, which conducts raids in response to corruption complaints or concerns about irregularities in various departments, these squads will also conduct raids.

These raids will focus on solid waste plants, door-to-door garbage collection and inspections of vehicles at entry points for waste evacuation.

The Swachh Bharat-Swachh Haryana scheme has already been launched by the government to enhance the effectiveness of Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Chief Minister presided over a review meeting regarding solid waste management in municipal corporations, municipal councils and committees here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma, Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Minister of State for Labour Anup Dhanak.

Khattar directed officials to install weighing machines at entry and exit points of vehicles transporting garbage, in order to ensure that contractors were paid based on the actual weight.

He added that any bio-products derived from the waste should be marketed. In cities like Gurugram, Faridabad and Ambala, Khattar recommended employing drone technology to monitor garbage disposal projects. The CM also instructed officials to lay new sewerage lines in cities with the outdated ones.

In order to ensure transparency in the tendering process, the CM would oversee each tender personally. Contractors would now have the opportunity to directly engage with the Procurement Committee and Work Allocation Committee for negotiations.

