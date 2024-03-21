 Faridabad: FMDA to bank on Internet tech to monitor, improve water supply : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Faridabad: FMDA to bank on Internet tech to monitor, improve water supply

Faridabad: FMDA to bank on Internet tech to monitor, improve water supply

Faridabad: FMDA to bank on Internet tech to monitor, improve water supply

The Ranneywell water supply network provides more than 60 per cent of the total drinking water in Faridabad. file photo



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 20

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) will use advanced Internet technology to monitor the supply of drinking water in the city. Faridabad has been grappling with shortage and pilferage of water supply of around one-fourth of the demand.

The FMDA has proposed to install Internet Operating System at all supply lines maintained by it to have proper data of the available water and its distribution in various parts of the city, sources said.

The authority has already taken over the Ranneywell water supply from the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF). This network serves more than 60 per cent of the total availability of the drinking water at present, said an official in the district administration.

The decision to adopt the IT technology has been taken in view of the hurdles faced in matters of water supply network as the department has no data on the exact availability and quantity of water that gets released from the source and reaches the end consumer.

The proposed system would help in maintaining the record of water quantity in booster lines and the department would be able to plug loopholes leading to pilferage of water from the lines, said an official.

Comprehensive data on the distribution of Ranneywell water supply to all areas would be maintained with help of the Internet monitoring system. The system would be installed on water lines connected to boosters.

The system is likely to be made operational soon, said a source. The FMDA would install the system on inlet line and send its data to its command and control centre to know how much MLD water had reached the booster.

The system installed at the outlet would let the authorities know the quantity of water coming out of the booster and the area where it was going.

Around 330 MLD water is being supplied with help of 50 boosters from as many as 22 Ranneywells located on the banks of the Yamuna in the district. However, due to certain deficiencies in the distribution network, the problem of short supply has been common in many areas, resulting in complaints from residents.

Vishal Bansal, Chief Engineer, Water and Sewage, said an estimate for the installation of such a system at more than 150 spots was being prepared and was likely to be installed soon.

330 Million Litres being supplied daily

  • Around 330 MLD water is being supplied with help of 50 boosters from 22 Ranneywells located on the banks of the Yamuna in the district
  • However, due to certain deficiencies in the distribution network, the problem of short supply has been common in many areas
  • Vishal Bansal, Chief Engineer, Water and Sewage, said an estimate for the installation of Internet Operating System at more than 150 spots was being prepared and was likely to be installed soon

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Faridabad


