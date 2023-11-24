FMDA to take over major sewer line network services from MC

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 23

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) is set to take over the work of the master sewage services from the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MCF). The project of laying 200-km-long sewer lines, accounting for 25 percent of the total network, is expected to be transferred to the FMDA next month, it has been reported.

A source in the district administration said the decision to hand over the work of the major sewer lines, having a diameter of 600 mm and above, has been in consonance with the policy of the state government to authorise the FMDA to look after the major development works after its formation around two years ago. A joint committee of the FMDA and MCF has been formed. Faced with an acute financial crisis, the MCF has been in the centre of criticism for several years over the issue of alleged deterioration of the civic amenities and the problem of choked and blocked sewage systems in most areas of the city.

The issue has dented the claim of having spent funds of over Rs 12 crore, said an employee on the condition of anonymity. Perhaps the civic body’s inability to resolve the problem has forced the government to create a new body like FMDA to take responsibility of the civic issues.

The construction and maintenance of the major roads (30-m-wide and above) and the Ranney Well water supply system has already been given to the FMDA. It is set to get a share of around 40 percent in the city’s civic works, an official said.

An amount of Rs 977 crore has also been planned on the rejuvenation of the sewerage in the city. Around 133 sq km out of the 343 sq km area under the civic limits has either been transferred or had been under the process of transfer to FMDA, it is claimed.

The transfer of the major sewer system will come into effect from December 1 and the work has already begun,’’ says Vishal Bansal, Chief Engineer of FMDA’s Water Supply and Sewage cell. The FMDA will focus on major development works, while small-scale development works will be looked after by the MCF and other departments, it has been revealed.

