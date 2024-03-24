FNG e-way likely to be shifted to NHAI due to fund crunch

Faridabad, March 23
The Faridabad-Noida Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway project is likely to be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as the Public Works Department (PWD) is reportedly facing shortage of funds.
It is reported that the construction of the expressway, which was announced about five years ago, has remained stuck due to cost-sharing differences among agencies.
Though the PWD has released the work order for preparing detailed project report to a consultant agency, the Haryana Government has reportedly approached the NHAI to take over the project as soon as possible, claim sources in the district administration.
They say the shortage of funds has also forced the authorities to consider handing over the East-West Connectivity project that was proposed about two years ago.
The Faridabad Metro Development Authority (FMDA) has been asked to conduct the survey of the project which involves providing at least two parallel elevated roads to connect east and west parts of the city, divided by the NH-19 and railway line, according to district officials.
Claimed to be a joint venture of the Centre and state governments of Haryana and UP, the budget of the FNG Expressway is expected to remain around Rs 800 crore, said an official on condition of anonymity. The official added that fee of the consultant hired for preparing the DPR was around Rs 60 lakh.
The department had received seven bids for preparing DPR. The FNG Expressway will reduce the travel time between Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad by one third, said an official. With a total length of 32 km, the expressway will have a passage of around 10 km in Faridabad, it is reported.
This will be the fourth expressway project which will start from or pass through the district. While the KGP expressway is already functional, work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Greenfield Expressway, which would be built from Faridabad to Jewar airport, is underway.
PWD Executive Engineer Pradeep Sindhu said the work of preparing DPR had been allotted, but the office was yet to receive any communication regarding handing over the project to the NHAI.
