Focus on bolstering Ayurveda startups: Sarbananda Sonowal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

An Ayurveda eco-system is being built by the Union Ministry of Ayush at the global level through education, research, products and services. Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said this at in the inaugural session of a conference being held in context of the eighth Ayurveda Day Mahaparv at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula.

Ayurvedic medicine is part of a culture thousands of years old and has been present in society, education, service and lifestyle of India since ancient times, he said.

He added that in the recent G20 meeting India presented the message of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” to the member countries, which received everyone’s consent. The spirit of constantly moving forward with new experiments, of which the development of Ayush is one, has transformed India from a developing country to the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Youth and common people can create successful start-ups by commercially manufacturing Ayurvedic products related to agriculture, horticulture and veterinary medicine, he said.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai was also present as a special guest at the inauguration of the conference. Munjpara said the development of health service was the responsibility of the government.

A month-long global campaign organised by the Ministry of Ayush with the message ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ also ended today. People from all over the world joined this campaign.

Along with the conference, a review meeting of the National Ayush Mission (NAM), in which eight states took part, was also organised. Ayurveda product manufacturers, start-ups and Ayurveda professionals from across the country presented their products.