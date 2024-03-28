Focus on soil health at MHU workshop

Karnal, March 27
Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU), Karnal, organised a farmers workshop and exhibition on ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ with natural solutions to soil health problems. Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Professor BR Kamboj chaired the programme, in which farmers from several districts participated.
Professor Kamboj appreciated the work being done by MHU to uplift farmers. “It is our responsibility to conserve nature, while moving ahead,” he said.
MHU Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Malthotra highlighted the role of Haryana in both green revolution and white revolution.
