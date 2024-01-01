Fog, cold wave continue to hit life in Haryana; red alert in northern districts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 31

As fog and cold wave continued to hit normal life in the state, the IMD on Sunday issued a red alert for the state’s northern districts and orange alert for other parts for the first day of New Year.

Due to the prevailing condition, the Sun remained elusive throughout the day on Sunday in the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is a possibility of partly cloudy sky in the state for the next couple of days. It also issued an orange alert for next four days in the entire state.

An IMD bulletin said there would be no major changes in minimum temperature in the next four days in the state. “Farmers are advised to give light and frequent irrigation to protect the wheat, mustard and other Rabi crops from cold conditions. To prevent crop from freezing injury, apply sprinkler irrigation,” the IMD advisory stated.

The farmers, however, were happy with the favourable weather conditions for the Rabi crops as mustard was at flowering stage and wheat crop germinating ears/headings.

The IMD said the daytime temperature was 14.6 degrees Celsius in Hisar that was six degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature in Hisar was at 9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Narnaul recorded the minimum temperature in the state at 7.2 degrees Celsius last night.

