Fog to hit rail traffic in coming months

Ambala, November 24

The rail traffic in the region will be disrupted due to foggy conditions during the next three months. Several trains will remain fully cancelled while some may be partially cancelled or run with reduced frequency.

According to information, 30 trains originating or passing through Ambala division will remain cancelled while two will remain partially cancelled. Besides, the frequency of four trains have been reduced. The trains will be cancelled for 13 to 91 days depending on their frequency.

According to the Ambala division of the Northern Railway, Banmankhi-Amritsar Jansewa Express (14617) will remain cancelled from December 3 to March 2 and the Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast (12241) from December 1 to February 29.The Unchahar Express (14218) will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 29, the Amritsar-Lalkuan Express (14616) from December 2 to February 24 and the Ambala-Barauni train (14524) from December 2 to February 27. The Amritsar-Jaynagar train (14674) will remain cancelled from December 5 to February 27 while the Amritsar-Ajmer train (19614) from December 3 to March 1.

The Ambala-Shri Ganganagar Express (14525), Amritsar-Nangal Dam train (14505) and the Sutlej Express between Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantonment train (14629) will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 29.

The Kalka-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra bi-weekly train (14503) will be cancelled from December 1 to February 27 and the Sai Nagar Shirdi-Kalka (22455) from December 5 to March 2.

Two trains, the New-Delhi-Jalandhar City Express (14681) and the Jalandhar City-New Delhi train (14682), will remain partially cancelled from December 1 to February 29 and December 2 to March 1, respectively, between Ambala and Jalandhar City stations.

