Follow heatwave advisory, DC urges residents

Hisar, May 17

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pradeep Dahiya, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster and Management Authority, on Friday said there is a risk of heatstroke, especially for people who stay outdoors, children and elderly, in the prevailing hot weather.

The DC said the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Haryana, has issued an advisory for protection from heatwaves.

Appealing to people to follow the advisory, Dahiya said the experts have advised the people to wear lightweight and light-coloured loose cotton clothes during hot conditions. He urged the people to drink adequate water. “Even if you don’t feel thirsty, stay refreshed by consuming oral rehydration solution (ORS), homemade drinks like lassi, lemonade or buttermilk,” the DC said. He said the summer advisory also urges people to avoid consuming junk food. People are encouraged to eat fresh fruits, salads and home-cooked food, he said.

