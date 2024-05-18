Follow heatwave advisory, DC urges residents

Hisar, May 17
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pradeep Dahiya, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster and Management Authority, on Friday said there is a risk of heatstroke, especially for people who stay outdoors, children and elderly, in the prevailing hot weather.
The DC said the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Haryana, has issued an advisory for protection from heatwaves.
Appealing to people to follow the advisory, Dahiya said the experts have advised the people to wear lightweight and light-coloured loose cotton clothes during hot conditions. He urged the people to drink adequate water. “Even if you don’t feel thirsty, stay refreshed by consuming oral rehydration solution (ORS), homemade drinks like lassi, lemonade or buttermilk,” the DC said. He said the summer advisory also urges people to avoid consuming junk food. People are encouraged to eat fresh fruits, salads and home-cooked food, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...