Follow Maharaja Agrasen's teachings: LS Speaker Om Birla

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 3

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday laid stress on fulfilling the vision of Maharaja Agrasen, whose thoughts, vision and teachings were necessary for the uplifting the living standards of the person standing at the last in the queue.

He was addressing a gathering at a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, Sector 8, here.

“Taking inspiration from his life, social and economic changes can be brought in society,” he said. Highlighting the contributions of Maharaja Agrasen, the Speaker said Maharaja Agrasen was known for sacrifice, compassion, non-violence, peace and equality.

