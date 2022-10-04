Follow Maharaja Agrasen's teachings: LS Speaker Om Birla

Karnal, October 3
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday laid stress on fulfilling the vision of Maharaja Agrasen, whose thoughts, vision and teachings were necessary for the uplifting the living standards of the person standing at the last in the queue.
He was addressing a gathering at a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, Sector 8, here.
“Taking inspiration from his life, social and economic changes can be brought in society,” he said. Highlighting the contributions of Maharaja Agrasen, the Speaker said Maharaja Agrasen was known for sacrifice, compassion, non-violence, peace and equality.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...
4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video
Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...