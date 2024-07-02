Follow smart agri practices for sustainability, productivity: Expert

Kurukshetra, July 1
A one-day training on ‘Smart Agriculture and Irrigation System’ was organised under the Atal Bhujal Yojana for state-level master trainers at Haryana Irrigation Research and Management Institute (HIRMI) Auditorium, Kurukshetra on Monday.
The trained master trainers will further train people in their respective districts about the Atal Bhujal Yojana.
State Project Management Unit’s agriculture expert Dr Shahzad Rizvi highlighted the importance and need of smart agriculture to prevent exploitation of groundwater in overexploited areas. He said smart agriculture, also known as precision agriculture, aimed at increasing the efficiency, productivity and sustainability of farming. It aimed at optimising the use of resources, reducing the wastage of water, saving the environment and reducing crop costs. Under smart agriculture, various smart tools were explained.
The experts also trained the participants on using satellite-based software for irrigation forecasting, irrigation pumps, cloud-based management information system, direct sowing of paddy, crop diversification, laser land-levelling technology, drip irrigation and sprinkler technology.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...