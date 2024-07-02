Follow smart agri practices for sustainability, productivity: Expert

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 1

A one-day training on ‘Smart Agriculture and Irrigation System’ was organised under the Atal Bhujal Yojana for state-level master trainers at Haryana Irrigation Research and Management Institute (HIRMI) Auditorium, Kurukshetra on Monday.

The trained master trainers will further train people in their respective districts about the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

State Project Management Unit’s agriculture expert Dr Shahzad Rizvi highlighted the importance and need of smart agriculture to prevent exploitation of groundwater in overexploited areas. He said smart agriculture, also known as precision agriculture, aimed at increasing the efficiency, productivity and sustainability of farming. It aimed at optimising the use of resources, reducing the wastage of water, saving the environment and reducing crop costs. Under smart agriculture, various smart tools were explained.

The experts also trained the participants on using satellite-based software for irrigation forecasting, irrigation pumps, cloud-based management information system, direct sowing of paddy, crop diversification, laser land-levelling technology, drip irrigation and sprinkler technology.

