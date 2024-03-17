Follow uniform code or salary would be cut: CMO to medical staff

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 16

Doctors, nursing officers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and other employees of government hospitals have been strictly told to wear their uniform. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr MK Bhadu has issued instructions in this regard to the Principal Medical Officers (PMOs), Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) and Medical Officers (MOs). It has also been conveyed that employees who do not come in uniform will either be marked absent for that day or will face salary deduction. The strictness of the CMO’s orders is beginning to show its effects in hospitals.

The Director of Health Services, Haryana, had issued orders to implement the dress code policy for all civil surgeons in the state. The dress code is supposed to be applicable round the clock. However, non-implementation of the dress code came to the notice of the Health Department. Subsequently, the CMO reiterated the instructions with strictness, issuing letters to implement the dress code in all Civil Hospitals, PHCs and sub-centres.

Dr MK Bhadu, CMO, Sirsa, said the incharges of government hospitals and other institutions, including CHCs and PHCs, have been given strict instructions that any employee showing negligence in this regard should be marked absent for that day. Not only this, their uniform allowance would also be deducted.

