Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

PTI

Gurugram, August 2

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs have been registered and 116 people arrested.

This was stated by DGP PK Agrawal.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the Vishva Hindu Parishad reporting the death of an injured Bajrang Dal activist while many shops and godowns were torched in Gurugram which remained on the edge following clashes here and at Nuh.

According to the police, vandalism and arson were reported in at least five areas in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

A fire broke out at a godown and an adjoining puncture shop in Sector 70A around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled within half an hour, police said, adding that around 1 am, three godowns near Teekli village were torched.

Two meat shops were vandalised in the Badshahpur area while a godown in Palam Vihar was also set on fire. Slums near Nakhdola village were also attacked by a group of youths, a senior police officer said.

He said that some people tried to set a puncture shop on fire near Maruti Kunj in the Bhondsi area but they fled after seeing a police team in the area.

Meanwhile, District Vice President of Vishva Hindu Parishad Surendra Tanwar said during the violence in Nuh on Monday, Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Sharma was attacked by the rioters and critically injured.

He was initially admitted to a hospital in Gurugram and later taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he died, the VHP district vice president said.

Police have confirmed the death of 32-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Pradeep Sharma.

Haryana DGP PK Agrawal and ADGP CID reached Gurugram around noon to assess the situation there.

#Gurugram