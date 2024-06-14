Following plaints, MNSS principal’s charge withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 13

The Sports Department has withdrawn the charge of Principal and Director of Motilal Nehru Sports School (MNSS), Rai, from Col Ashok Mor (retd) till the completion of inquiry in several complaints received by the state government against him. Col Mor denied the allegations and said it is a government order and he is bound to abide by it.

Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary to the Sports Department, Haryana Government, said, “The Governor of Haryana is hereby pleased to withdraw the charge of Principal and Director, MotiLal Nehru Sports School, Rai, from Col Ashok Mor (retd) till the completion of inquiry into several complaints received by the state government against him till date.”

“Moushmi Ghoshal, Vice-Principal, MNSS Rai, shall be the acting Principal and Director during this period,” the order reads. As per sources, Vice-Principal Ghoshal on Wednesday took charge as acting Principal and Director.

According to sources, the government got several complaints from the parents of students, staff members, women employees of the school and students against Mor. The sources said that the government has received a complaint against him over the alleged systematic destruction of MNSS, poor representation of students during 66th SGFI Games, mass cheating by class XI students at MNSS, fake reports in a mass cheating matter and torture of employees, preparation of web series in the school etc against Mor.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat