Following plaints, MNSS principal’s charge withdrawn

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, June 13
The Sports Department has withdrawn the charge of Principal and Director of Motilal Nehru Sports School (MNSS), Rai, from Col Ashok Mor (retd) till the completion of inquiry in several complaints received by the state government against him. Col Mor denied the allegations and said it is a government order and he is bound to abide by it.
Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary to the Sports Department, Haryana Government, said, “The Governor of Haryana is hereby pleased to withdraw the charge of Principal and Director, MotiLal Nehru Sports School, Rai, from Col Ashok Mor (retd) till the completion of inquiry into several complaints received by the state government against him till date.”
“Moushmi Ghoshal, Vice-Principal, MNSS Rai, shall be the acting Principal and Director during this period,” the order reads. As per sources, Vice-Principal Ghoshal on Wednesday took charge as acting Principal and Director.
According to sources, the government got several complaints from the parents of students, staff members, women employees of the school and students against Mor. The sources said that the government has received a complaint against him over the alleged systematic destruction of MNSS, poor representation of students during 66th SGFI Games, mass cheating by class XI students at MNSS, fake reports in a mass cheating matter and torture of employees, preparation of web series in the school etc against Mor.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure