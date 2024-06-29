Food delivery man killed in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 28

A delivery worker of food aggregator Zomato was killed in an accident in the wee hours today when a tractor hit his bike from behind in Sector 40.

An FIR was registered in this regard at the Sector 40 police station.

According to the police, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Dharmveer Singh, a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was living with his family in the Sector 40 area.

According to the complaint filed by Mayank Gupta, wife of the deceased, it was around 2.30 am when her husband was coming home on the bike after completing his duty. When he reached near Radha Krishna Temple, Jharsa, the speeding tractor, coming from the Chhotu Ram Bhawan side, hit his bike. The tractor driver fled the spot, leaving her husband in a critical condition.

After getting information, a police team reached the place and rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown tractor driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 40 police station on Friday.

A senior police officer said with the help of the CCTV footage of the accident spot, they were trying to identify the tractor driver and he would be arrested soon.

