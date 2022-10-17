Faridabad: Food inspector suspended

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 16

CM Manohar Lal Khattar ordered suspension of an inspector in the Food and Supplies Department following a complaint regarding irregularities in the work of the preparation of a ration card during the Janata Darbar programme here today.

Pension to be released soon The verification regarding the pension of differently abled and senior citizens is being done and any pension that has been withheld would soon be released. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister

The order came in response to a complaint lodged by Dheeraj, a resident of Sotai village, who alleged illegal preparation of other priority households (OPH) category, Khaki-coloured card. It is reported that the complainant approached the officials concerned for the cancellation of the card but the accused, identified as Inspector Satya Narayan, failed to comply with the regulations and pressurised him to withdraw the complaint.

According to officials, over 600 complaints were lodged at this programme and as many as 158 were related to the Municipal Corporation and 89 pertained to the Police Department.

The CM said instructions about the handling of the complaints had been given to the departments concerned and the complicated ones would be resolved at the headquarter level. Regarding the issue of pension of the handicapped and senior citizens, he said verification was being done through family identity cards and any pension that had been held would soon be released. He also gave a cash pension of Rs 2,500 to two of the residents on the spot.

He ordered the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam authorities to resolve the power supply problem in some of the residential societies, raised by private builders in Greater Faridabad.

The Chief Minister also disposed of a case of power supply disconnection of a resident of Mirzapur village and announced that the fine of Rs 32,000 imposed on him would be given from the CM’s Relief Fund.

