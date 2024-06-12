Food, Supply Dept clerk arrested for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Palwal, June 11

A clerk working in the department of the District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) office has been caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 14,000 from a depot holder.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar, was nabbed by a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday.

The ACB laid a trap after getting a complaint that the accused had demanded bribe for passing/approval of the file of the depot holder Ravinder Kumar. The accused asked the complainant to hand over the money at a spot near Sector 2. The ACB, which had been monitoring his calls, reached the spot and managed to arrest him.

