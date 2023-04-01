Foot overbridge at Rohtak railway station remains shut

THE foot overbridge at the Rohtak railway station has been lying closed for the past three months, due to which people are compelled to cross railway tracks by risking their lives. Recently, a student was crushed to death by a train while she was crossing a railway track. The authorities concerned must repair and open the foot overbridge at the earliest to avoid a repeat of such an incident. —Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak

Traffic management goes for a toss

THE traffic management system in the main market of Bhiwani has completely collapsed. The police tried to fix it by banning the entry of vehicles, except two-wheelers, in the market area from Ghantaghar Chowk to the main market from 8 am to 8 pm. However, the cops deployed at these points were unable to manage the traffic, resulting in a chaos. —Suresh Saini, Bhiwani

Incidents of traffic rule violations on rise

WITH the large-scale construction and repair works underway on roads, incidents of traffic rule violations have sharply increased sharply. The failure on the part of the administration to deploy cops to regulate traffic has led to frequent traffic jams in the city, especially during the peak hours. —Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

