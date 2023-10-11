Foot overbridge with escalators to come up on Ambala-Saha road

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 10

A foot overbridge (FOB) with escalators will be constructed on the Ambala-Saha highway to help patients and visitors who come to Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, in large numbers.

The project will come up at a cost of Rs 2 crore. As per the information, while the FOB with escalators will be installed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), it will be maintained and operated by the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar.

The tender has been allotted and the contractor will get a period of six to eight months to complete the project. The Civil Hospital is situated on the busy Ambala-Saha Road (a stretch of NH-444 A). A large number of people visit the hospital and the cancer centre, established on the premises of the hospital.

The heavy traffic makes it challenging for pedestrians to cross the road. Sources in the NHAI said the project was taken up on the direction of Home Minister Anil Vij. The Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, has given its consent to operate and maintain the escalators and the work is expected to start in 10 days.

The FOB will give an easy access to the people visiting the hospital as the escalators will land on the premises of the hospital, near the main gate on one side and connect the Ambala-Saha stretch on the other.

The existing median on the road will be closed so that the pedestrians use the FOB only.

Meanwhile, Satinder Siwach, Subdivisional Magistrate, Ambala Cantonment, who also holds the charge of the administrator of the Municipal Council, said, “A foot overbridge with escalators will be installed to help the patients and their family members visiting Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment.”

“The Ambala-Saha Road is a busy road and people face inconvenience while crossing it, hence the project was taken up. The project will help in the smooth flow of traffic and improve road safety. Earlier, new traffic lights were also installed on the same stretch and it also helped in improving the flow of traffic. Soon CCTV cameras will also be installed at the traffic lights,” he added.

