For first time, 8 panels to be formed for giving suggestions on Haryana Budget

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

For the first time, committees of MLAs will discuss budget proposals and submit their recommendations to the Chief Minister (CM).

Holding a press conference, Speaker, Haryana Legislative Assembly, Gian Chand Gupta, said, “After the presentation of the budget on March 8, eight ad-hoc committees comprising 73 MLAs will discuss budget proposals. These committees will be formed sector-wise. They will submit their suggestions in form of reports after discussions. This will be a unique experiment and is on the lines of the Lok Sabha.”

“Haryana’s budget session is starting on March 2 and will run till March 22. A total of 10 meetings will be held during this period. Governor will address the Assembly on March 2. Thereafter, discussions will be held on March 3, 4 and March 7. The CM will reply to the discussions on March 7,” Gupta added.

“There will be a session holiday from March 9 to March 13. During this time, the MLAs’ committees will discuss budget proposals.

This doesn’t mean that discussion will not take place on the budget in the House. A comprehensive discussion will be held on the budget from March 14 to 16. There will be a session holiday on March 17. There is a state holiday from March 18 to 20. Also, March 21 and 22 have been fixed for legislative business,” said Gupta.

These decisions were taken at the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) held at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat today.

State govt to protest amended bbmb rules

After coming out of BAC meeting, CM Manohar Lal Khattar told mediapersons, “The Haryana Government will register its protest with the Centre on amended Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules.” He said they would demand for returning to old system