For paddy crop, Haryana govt puts ban on 10 insecticides for 60 days

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 19

The state government has banned the sale, stock, distribution and use of 10 insecticides for 60 days. These insecticides are mostly used for basmati paddy. The “residual effect” of these insecticides sometimes leads to the rejection of export consignments of basmati rice.

The banned insecticides include Acephate, Buprofezin, Carbendazim, Chlorpyriphos, Methamidophos, Propiconazole, Thiamethoxam, Tricylazole, Profenophos and Isoprothiolance.

Last week, the Punjab Government had imposed a similar ban on 10 insecticides.

The Haryana Government move comes following a request by the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) that had received several complaints that export consignments of basmati got rejected due to the indiscriminate use of pesticides.

The order has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana, Dr Sumita Misra. The Director General of the department has now asked all DCs, Deputy Directors Agriculture (DDAs), APEDA Director, Director Research CCSHAU, Hisar; Chief Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB); Managing Director, Hafed, Haryana; Registrar Cooperative Societies; Managing Director, HLRDC; and Managing Director, HSDC; for the implementation of the order.

To overcome the problem of excessive pesticide residue in export consignments, the state has taken this decision and imposed a ban on the sale, stock and use of 10 insecticides for 60 days, the order states.

Last year, a campaign was launched to make farmers aware about the hazards of such chemicals. “In view of these issues, the state government has prohibited the sale, stock, distribution and use of these insecticides on rice crop in the state. These insecticides are potential constraint in the export and consumption of rice, especially basmati,” said the order.

“We have received an order as regards the 60-day ban on 10 insecticides so that good quality basmati rice with no residual effect can be produced. We will ensure strict implementation of the order,” said Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

On the other hand, rice exporters demanded a permanent solution to the problem. Vijay Setia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association, said a ban of 60 days was not a permanent solution. The government should focus on farmer friendly varieties that were resistant to pests and diseases, he said.

